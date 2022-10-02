Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

