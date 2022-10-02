Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.