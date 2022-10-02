Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) by 628.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,224 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITAW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823. Coliseum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

