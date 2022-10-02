CoinPoker Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.06 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.05 or 0.99984561 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082892 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

