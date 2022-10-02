CoinMerge (CMERGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinMerge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinMerge Coin Profile

CoinMerge was first traded on July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinMerge is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMerge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinMerge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinMerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinMerge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.