Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

CGNT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $272.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $24.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

