Coco Swap (COCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,242.00

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Coco Swap has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coco Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Coco Swap Profile
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,914,409 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coco Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Coco Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coco Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.