Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $2,291.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,291.67.

Several research firms recently commented on CCHGY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 2.3 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

