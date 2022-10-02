Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,540 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.33. 1,616,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

