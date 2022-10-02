Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,056 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.20. 4,578,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

