Coastline Trust Co Sells 17,154 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 189,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,048. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

