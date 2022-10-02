Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,090,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,571. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

