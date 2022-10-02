Coastline Trust Co Has $4.17 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

