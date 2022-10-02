Coastline Trust Co Has $2.76 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 4,100,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

