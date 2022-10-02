Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

MTB stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $176.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,755. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

