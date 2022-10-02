Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.92. 40,643,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

