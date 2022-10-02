Coastline Trust Co Acquires 795 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. 6,403,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

