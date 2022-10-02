CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,117. The company has a current ratio of 531.87, a quick ratio of 482.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. CNFinance had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

