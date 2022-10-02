Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

