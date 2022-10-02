Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

