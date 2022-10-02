Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

