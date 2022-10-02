Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,715 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after buying an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

