CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX Lands stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CKX Lands by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CKX Lands in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CKX Lands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

