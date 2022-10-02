Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 822,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $42,638,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

