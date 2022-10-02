Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

