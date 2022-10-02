CIBC Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of MOZ opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.90 million and a P/E ratio of -31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.40.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 in the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.