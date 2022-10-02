Chintai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,602.00 (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Chintai has a total market cap of $20.73 million and $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chintai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 981,822,530 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.