China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.3 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

Shares of CYYHF stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

