China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
About China Oilfield Services
