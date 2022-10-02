China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

