China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 26,162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.3 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
