Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

