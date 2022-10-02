Chicken (KFC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Chicken (KFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Chicken has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chicken has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Chicken coin can now be bought for about $11.62 or 0.00060214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chicken Coin Profile

Chicken’s launch date was September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. The official website for Chicken is chickenswap.org/#. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chicken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chicken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chicken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

