Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

