Charged Particles Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Charged Particles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Charged Particles Coin Profile

Charged Particles’ genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charged Particles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Charged Particles using one of the exchanges listed above.

