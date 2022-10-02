Chardan Capital Trims Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price to $3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.18.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
