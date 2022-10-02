Chardan Capital Trims Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price to $3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

