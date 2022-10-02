ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $678,597.81

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ChainCade has a total market capitalization of $678,597.81 and approximately $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainCade has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCade alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChainCade Coin Profile

ChainCade’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,024,393,722,047 coins. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainCade is chaincade.com. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChainCade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.