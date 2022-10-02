CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Up 15.7% in September

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 630,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 160.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268,750 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 37.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 677.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 112,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of 655.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.09. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

