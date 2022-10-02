Ceres (CERES) Price Tops $30.12 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.12 or 0.00157076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $731,907.84 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

