Ceres (CERES) Price Tops $30.12 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.12 or 0.00157076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $731,907.84 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010779 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
