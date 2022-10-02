Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.73. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

