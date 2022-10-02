Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Century Casinos Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.73. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.