Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 1,141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CELTF opened at $0.97 on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

