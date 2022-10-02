Cellframe Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cellframe alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cellframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cellframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cellframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cellframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.