CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $111.84 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $111.84 million and $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00082250 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

