Catge coin (CATGE) Price Hits $0.0000

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Catge coin has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar. One Catge coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catge coin has a total market capitalization of $61,505.92 and $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Catge coin Coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy.
Catge coin Coin Trading
