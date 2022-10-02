CateCoin (CATE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.00

CateCoin (CATE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. CateCoin has a market cap of $107.00 and $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CateCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CateCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CateCoin

CateCoin was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CateCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CateCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.