Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

