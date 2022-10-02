Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.01 or 1.00037929 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063202 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081809 BTC.

About Carbon Coin

Carbon Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

