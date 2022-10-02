Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 2,143,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

