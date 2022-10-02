Capital Planning LLC Sells 8,337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,118,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. 11,786,925 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

