Capital Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FBND traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,763. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $53.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

