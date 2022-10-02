Capital Planning LLC Buys Shares of 70,625 Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Core Alternative ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.61% of Core Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of Core Alternative ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 894,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,700. Core Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

